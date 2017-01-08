facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

Carpet of gold yields £13,000 for the Hospice

17102939
Jersey Hospice were the beneficiaries of the value of gold and other precious metals recovered from the workshop carpet at Aurum Jewellers after Katie McFarlane (centre, with Hospice CEO Emelita Robbins (left) and the charity’s Sasha Patel) won a competition to guess what the sum would be.

CHARITABLE donations in Jersey are thankfully not as rare as gold dust.

However, Jersey Hospice Care has received a surprise donation of £13,000 – about what it needs to cover its running costs for a day – after it received the sale price of gold, silver and platinum shavings that were found embedded in a jeweller’s old carpet.

A competition launched by Aurum Jewellers Jersey last November invited Islanders to estimate the value of the precious metals which had become caught up in its 15-year-old carpet and the person with the closest guess would be asked to choose a local charity to receive the funds from the sale.

The carpet has now been cleaned by a company in the UK and specks of precious metal and shavings worth £13,000 were extracted by a special machine.

Katie McFarlane, who guessed that there would be £12,450 worth of dust embedded in the carpet, was the winner.

 

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Carpet of gold yields £13,000 for the Hospice"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.