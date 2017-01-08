Carpet of gold yields £13,000 for the Hospice

CHARITABLE donations in Jersey are thankfully not as rare as gold dust.

However, Jersey Hospice Care has received a surprise donation of £13,000 – about what it needs to cover its running costs for a day – after it received the sale price of gold, silver and platinum shavings that were found embedded in a jeweller’s old carpet.

A competition launched by Aurum Jewellers Jersey last November invited Islanders to estimate the value of the precious metals which had become caught up in its 15-year-old carpet and the person with the closest guess would be asked to choose a local charity to receive the funds from the sale.

The carpet has now been cleaned by a company in the UK and specks of precious metal and shavings worth £13,000 were extracted by a special machine.

Katie McFarlane, who guessed that there would be £12,450 worth of dust embedded in the carpet, was the winner.

