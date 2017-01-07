Parents urged to check free lifts web page

A FACEBOOK page used by thousands of young Islanders to sell and book illegal taxi rides should be monitored by parents following fresh concerns for users’ safety, a senior youth worker has warned.

Screenshots of messages were recently posted online showing one driver persistently contacting an 18-year-old woman over a number of months after getting her contact details through the social media page Jersey Lifts.

States police officers are aware of the messages, which have been deleted from Facebook, and say that they regularly monitor the group, which has almost 10,000 members.

Despite numerous warnings from police, the popularity of the site continues to grow.

Mark Capern, the Island’s principal youth officer, has urged parents to log on to the site to see if their children are using it and confront them if they are.

By scanning the Jersey Lifts Facebook page for just a few minutes yesterday a JEP reporter was able to get the personal phone numbers of scores of young people. By clicking on their Facebook profiles they were able to match the phone number with images and find out where some of the users work, live and who they socialise with.

To read the messages that were posted on Jersey Lift's social media page see Saturday's JEP.

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra