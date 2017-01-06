Who shot Major Peirson?

THE death of Major Francis Peirson in the Royal Square at the hands of French invaders is at the heart of the story of the Battle of Jersey...

But a fresh look at the evidence, held in the Island and the UK, has led local historian Doug Ford to conclude he was more likely to have been killed as he was trapped in a volley of friendly fire.

Having studied letters from soldiers who fought in the battle, and eyewitness reports written immediately after it, Mr Ford has worked out where soldiers were concentrated to calculate the line of fire between the British and French forces at the time Major Peirson was hit.

The Battle of Jersey took place in the Royal Square 236 years ago today when the British, reinforced by members of the Jersey Militia, overcame a French invasion force led by Baron Philippe de Rullecourt, who had taken the local garrison by surprise. It was all over in about 15 minutes.

The anniversary of the battle is being commemorated tomorrow when historian Frank Falle is due to lead a walk from St Ouen into town. It starts from St Ouen’s Church at 9 am.

