facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

Who shot Major Peirson?

death of
A detail from the famous painting of the battle by John Singleton Copley shows the man known as Major Peirson’s black servant, Pompey, raising his musket to avenge his master’s death.

THE death of Major Francis Peirson in the Royal Square at the hands of French invaders is at the heart of the story of the Battle of Jersey...

But a fresh look at the evidence, held in the Island and the UK, has led local historian Doug Ford to conclude he was more likely to have been killed as he was trapped in a volley of friendly fire.

Having studied letters from soldiers who fought in the battle, and eyewitness reports written immediately after it, Mr Ford has worked out where soldiers were concentrated to calculate the line of fire between the British and French forces at the time Major Peirson was hit.

The Battle of Jersey took place in the Royal Square 236 years ago today when the British, reinforced by members of the Jersey Militia, overcame a French invasion force led by Baron Philippe de Rullecourt, who had taken the local garrison by surprise. It was all over in about 15 minutes.

The anniversary of the battle is being commemorated tomorrow when historian Frank Falle is due to lead a walk from St Ouen into town. It starts from St Ouen’s Church at 9 am.

See Friday's JEP News focus: Page 8.

 

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Who shot Major Peirson?"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.