facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas

Opt-out organ donor system proposed

15233608
Deputy Tadier believes that an opt-out organ donation list would be the only way to combat low sign-up rates.

PLANS for a radical overhaul of the organ donor register system – where Islanders would have to opt out of being on the life-saving list – will be brought to the States, a backbench politician has said.

St Brelade Deputy Montfort Tadier has said that creating an opt-out system in the Island is on his ‘to-do-list’ and if the Council of Ministers did not bring forward proposals, he would lodge his own proposition.

He made the comments after figures released following a freedom of information request showed that just 12 per cent of Islanders were on the organ donor register – compared with 36 per cent in the UK.

Wales and France have each implemented opt-out systems, while Scotland has launched a major government consultation into the issue.

The system presumes consent for organs to be removed.

 

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Opt-out organ donor system proposed"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.