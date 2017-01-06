Opt-out organ donor system proposed
PLANS for a radical overhaul of the organ donor register system – where Islanders would have to opt out of being on the life-saving list – will be brought to the States, a backbench politician has said.
St Brelade Deputy Montfort Tadier has said that creating an opt-out system in the Island is on his ‘to-do-list’ and if the Council of Ministers did not bring forward proposals, he would lodge his own proposition.
He made the comments after figures released following a freedom of information request showed that just 12 per cent of Islanders were on the organ donor register – compared with 36 per cent in the UK.
Wales and France have each implemented opt-out systems, while Scotland has launched a major government consultation into the issue.
The system presumes consent for organs to be removed.
