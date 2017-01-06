Drink-drive sentence marks court farewell of Relief Magistrate

A MOTORIST who was more than two and a half times over the drink-drive limit was sentenced to the shortest driving ban possible by Relief Magistrate Graham Boxall in his final case before retiring as a judge.

Mr Boxall told the 55-year-old of Rue de la Ville au Neveu, St Ouen, that he was taking the exceptional step of imposing only a 12-month driving ban. He was also sentenced to the standard 70 hours’ community service and was told that he will have to retake his test after his ban ends before he can drive in Jersey again.

‘It is a new year and a chance for a fresh start for you. It is also my last case,’ said the judge.

The Magistrate’s Court heard that the defendant, who had lived in Jersey for only three weeks, was arrested the previous day after the police were informed by a member of the public who suspected that he was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Centenier Paul Huelin said that the defendant had just been to the JSPCA in St Saviour’s Road to collect his dog, which had escaped earlier in the day, when he was stopped by the police in Rouge Bouillon. The defendant, who had a small bottle of brandy in the car, had 90 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcg.

Advocate Nicholas Miere, defending, said that his client was in a panic because his dog had gone missing. The advocate submitted that his client would not have driven in normal circumstances.

Full report in The Courts in Friday's JEP.

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra