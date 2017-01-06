Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point

A St Helier store owner was left 'badly shaken' after a man wielding a knife robbed his shop on Stopford Road on Thursday evening.

Armed officers were called to the scene at Temple Stores at around 7.40 pm following the incident. No one was injured but a quantity of cash was stolen from the till.

Detectives are now tracking down the man responsible who is described a six foot tall, aged 35 to 40 and wearing a black leather jacket with a hood.

In a statement the force said: 'Last night, Thursday 5 January 2017, at approximately 7.40 pm, armed officers were deployed to Stopford Road following reports of a robbery at Temple Stores.

'The store proprietor was threatened at knife point by a man described as six foot tall, aged approx. 35 - 40 and wearing a black leather style jacket with a silver matt hood.

'A quantity of cash was stolen from the shop till and the proprietor, whilst not physically hurt, was badly shaken.'

'Extensive inquiries and searches commenced last night and will continue today. It is believed that the man may well have been loitering in the area for some time prior to the attack.'

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 612612 or call Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

