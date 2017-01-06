‘Lord Reginald’ new video ‘fills a niche for satire and parody’

A SATIRICAL online video which mocks the Council of Ministers and features a Deputy wearing a comedy moustache and glasses has been viewed more than 12,000 times.

The six-minute clip features Deputy Montfort Tadier in the character of Lord Reginald Hamilton Rawley Tooting-Jones III, the chairman of the fictitious Jersey Conservative Party.

In the video, which was posted on New Year’s Eve, the character criticises ministers for their handling of the new hospital saga, the Jersey International Finance Centre and a £400,000 loan given to technology company Logfiller.

Feedback for the clip has been overwhelmingly positive however some Islanders have labelled the video immature. Deputy Tadier said he expected ‘Lord Reginald’ to make more videos in the future.

