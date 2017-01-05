facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
In by a head

WEB_17076628
St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft spots a horse trying to board a bus in Islington

THE unusual sight of a horse seemingly trying to board a bus in Islington stopped St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft in his tracks as he visited friends in London.

A mounted police officer was helping a passenger who had collapsed when the horse poked his head into the double-decker.

Mr Crowcroft’s shot has since appeared in the national media and has been retweeted more than 500 times on Twitter.

 

 

