Firms urged not to put ads in school safety booklets

BUSINESSES are being warned not to advertise with UK companies that claim they will distribute safety and advice booklets to Island schools, after the Education Department said that the quality of such publications was not up to standard.

The States department said that schools did occasionally receive ‘unsolicited’ booklets, which include generic information about subjects such as bullying and road safety, from firms in the UK.

One Jersey restaurant, which has asked not to be named, said it paid around £150 to a company called Safety Guide under the impression that the booklets would be distributed at Bel Royal School. A letter from the UK business was sent to the school asking it to acknowledge receipt of the booklets, which were not passed on to students or parents in line with advice from Education.

The States police have contacted the UK firm, which has since said it will stop doing business in the Island. The force also warned other local companies that the information in such booklets had not been approved by Education.

David Cuz, director of Safety Guide, which runs the website safetyguideservices.co.uk, told the JEP that the company would look to refund the Jersey restaurant.

‘We will stop business in Jersey for the time being while we negotiate with Andy Bisson and Education about whether we can offer a service which is suitable to Jersey,’ he said.

‘We have never had issues with education authorities in the past.’

