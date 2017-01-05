facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas

Health experts in crisis talks over flu pandemic

FTP_DSC_5883_2
Dr Minihane added that as well as the expected increase in flu levels, medics were also concerned that cases of the highly contagious vomiting bug, norovirus, may soar, a trend that is being witnessed in the UK.

A CRISIS meeting has been held between GPs and the Health Department after a flu pandemic resulted in ‘one of the busiest’ Christmases Jersey medics have seen, the head of the Island’s Primary Care Trust has said.

Dr Nigel Minihane said the emergency conference was held to discuss plans to limit the effects of the virus next winter – including a vaccination programme for secondary pupils – after a ‘deluge’ of cases placed immense pressure on services.

Although levels of the virus have started to decline, Dr Minihane said that with children today due to return to school after the Christmas break, cases are expected to spike again.

He urged ‘at risk’ Islanders – such as pregnant women and those who suffer from asthma or heart failure – to get vaccinated.

Full report in Thursday's JEP.

 

 

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Health experts in crisis talks over flu pandemic"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.