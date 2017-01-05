Health experts in crisis talks over flu pandemic

A CRISIS meeting has been held between GPs and the Health Department after a flu pandemic resulted in ‘one of the busiest’ Christmases Jersey medics have seen, the head of the Island’s Primary Care Trust has said.

Dr Nigel Minihane said the emergency conference was held to discuss plans to limit the effects of the virus next winter – including a vaccination programme for secondary pupils – after a ‘deluge’ of cases placed immense pressure on services.

Although levels of the virus have started to decline, Dr Minihane said that with children today due to return to school after the Christmas break, cases are expected to spike again.

He urged ‘at risk’ Islanders – such as pregnant women and those who suffer from asthma or heart failure – to get vaccinated.

