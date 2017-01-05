24,000 homes and firms connected to fibre broadband

MORE than 24,000 homes and businesses in Jersey are now connected to fibre-optic broadband – which offers users superfast download speeds.

JT has now completed 70 per cent of its planned connections as part of its Gigabit Jersey project.

Around 34,000 properties were listed to be connected when the first property was equipped with fibre in May 2012 and by the end of 2016, JT had swapped just over 24,000 homes’ and businesses’ broadband connections to the new high speed, high capacity network.

In the past four and a half years, the actual number of broadband connections in Jersey has risen by about ten per cent, or by 3,000, and JT expects to have connected more than 37,000 properties when the scheme is finished.

