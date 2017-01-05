facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas

24,000 homes and firms connected to fibre broadband

Daragh McDermott JTPicture: PETER MOURANT
JT’s Daragh McDermott: ‘This network has put Jersey ahead of nearly every other jurisdiction in the world’

MORE than 24,000 homes and businesses in Jersey are now connected to fibre-optic broadband – which offers users superfast download speeds.

JT has now completed 70 per cent of its planned connections as part of its Gigabit Jersey project.

Around 34,000 properties were listed to be connected when the first property was equipped with fibre in May 2012 and by the end of 2016, JT had swapped just over 24,000 homes’ and businesses’ broadband connections to the new high speed, high capacity network.

In the past four and a half years, the actual number of broadband connections in Jersey has risen by about ten per cent, or by 3,000, and JT expects to have connected more than 37,000 properties when the scheme is finished.

 

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "24,000 homes and firms connected to fibre broadband"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.