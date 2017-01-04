Warmer in than out?

THE New Year’s Day swim may have been and gone, but these brave young bathers – holidaymaker Holly Thomas (10), Kit Baillon (8), Joseph Baillon (11) and Oscar Williams (11) – risked a dip at St Brelade’s Bay yesterday.

The sun may have been shining, but Jersey has been hit by a cold spell recently, with air temperatures in single figures and sea temperatures of around 9°C.

Full round-up of 2016’s weather, on Page 3, in Wednesday's JEP.

