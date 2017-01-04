facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas

Take it or lose it, Rue des Prés vehicle owners warned

rue des pres trafficPicture: PETER MOURANT
Illegal parking has been a problem at Rue des Prés

AS many as 28 vehicles parked at Rue des Prés Trading Estate could be towed away and eventually sold off by the States unless they are removed this week.

A Mercedes E320, a Land Rover Freelander, a VW Beetle and a Morris Eight are among the vehicles which the Infrastructure Department has claimed have been parked in the estate for too long and may have been abandoned.

The vehicles will be confiscated if they are not removed by their owners by this Friday, as part of a departmental drive to clamp down on parking congestion and misuse of the roads at Rue des Prés.

The cars’ owners will need to pay the removal costs to recover any vehicles which are taken away and could also face a fine of up to £20. The authorities have the legal right to dispose of the vehicles and could sell them if they are not claimed within six weeks of their removal.

A seven-day warning notice was placed in the Jersey Gazette last week and published in the JEP.

See page 5 of Wednesday's JEP to find out what vehicles need to be removed from Rue des Prés by this Friday.

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Take it or lose it, Rue des Prés vehicle owners warned"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.