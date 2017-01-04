Take it or lose it, Rue des Prés vehicle owners warned

AS many as 28 vehicles parked at Rue des Prés Trading Estate could be towed away and eventually sold off by the States unless they are removed this week.

A Mercedes E320, a Land Rover Freelander, a VW Beetle and a Morris Eight are among the vehicles which the Infrastructure Department has claimed have been parked in the estate for too long and may have been abandoned.

The vehicles will be confiscated if they are not removed by their owners by this Friday, as part of a departmental drive to clamp down on parking congestion and misuse of the roads at Rue des Prés.

The cars’ owners will need to pay the removal costs to recover any vehicles which are taken away and could also face a fine of up to £20. The authorities have the legal right to dispose of the vehicles and could sell them if they are not claimed within six weeks of their removal.

A seven-day warning notice was placed in the Jersey Gazette last week and published in the JEP.

