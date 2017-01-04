facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas

States spend £3k on limousine hire

_ROB2823
Deputy Sam Mézec, writing on Facebook, added: ‘Is anyone surprised to learn that the Ian Gorst-led government is spending thousands of pounds on limos for States Members? No?.’

ALMOST £3,000 of taxpayers’ money has been spent on ‘limousine’ hire in the past two years, it has been revealed.

Two unnamed States Members have been responsible for the £2,752 bill, according to data released following a Freedom of Information request. A limousine is defined as ‘any large, luxurious car’.

The majority of the total expenditure was made in 2015 (£2,415) with £557.50 having been spent in one day for a full day’s use of a car. In 2016, £337.50 was spent on limousine hire.

A States spokesman said that there were occasions when such expenditure was required.

It is understood that the spending relates to the Chief Minister’s and External Relations departments.

Deputy Sam Mézec, however, has criticised the limousine spending and said that it was ‘exactly the sort of thing’ some members of the government felt was acceptable.

 

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "States spend £3k on limousine hire"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.