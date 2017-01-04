States spend £3k on limousine hire

ALMOST £3,000 of taxpayers’ money has been spent on ‘limousine’ hire in the past two years, it has been revealed.

Two unnamed States Members have been responsible for the £2,752 bill, according to data released following a Freedom of Information request. A limousine is defined as ‘any large, luxurious car’.

The majority of the total expenditure was made in 2015 (£2,415) with £557.50 having been spent in one day for a full day’s use of a car. In 2016, £337.50 was spent on limousine hire.

A States spokesman said that there were occasions when such expenditure was required.

It is understood that the spending relates to the Chief Minister’s and External Relations departments.

Deputy Sam Mézec, however, has criticised the limousine spending and said that it was ‘exactly the sort of thing’ some members of the government felt was acceptable.

