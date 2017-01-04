facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
States flight cost controversy civil servant resigns

Mike King joined the Economic Development Department in 2005

A SENIOR civil servant at the centre of a business-class flights controversy last year has quit his £145,000 a year job with immediate effect, it has emerged.

Mike King, chief officer of the Economic Development Department, will be paid more than £70,000 as well as his remaining holiday allowance following his resignation by ‘mutual agreement’.

His departure was confirmed yesterday by the States which declined to release any further details.

The senior civil servant has been at the centre of several controversies in recent years. He and Locate Jersey’s Wayne Gallichan spent around £13,000 on flights to South Africa to attend a mining conference as part of their States business last year. They claimed they needed the fully flexible business-class flights because they were due to work on the day they arrived, but it later emerged they had booked to play golf.

In 2011, Mr King played a key role in a decision to lend a media company £200,000 to make fantasy film Knights of Impossingworth, parts of which would reportedly be shot in Jersey and which could star famous actors, such as Bill Nighy. The film has not yet been made.

 

 

 

