facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas

Islander made OBE for work with charity

Stephen Hill OBEPicture: PETER MOURANT
Stephen Hill: ‘I am delighted, particularly because Action on Hearing Loss does not always get the recognition it deserves’ Picture: PETER MOURANT (17065288)

AN Islander has been awarded an OBE for his services to a UK charity which supports thousands of people suffering from hearing loss and tinnitus.

St Martin parishioner and keen triathlete Stephen Hill has been recognised in the New Year Honours List for his work with Action on Hearing Loss over the past eight years, including three as chairman.

In that time, Mr Hill, who moved to Jersey from London in 2010, oversaw huge change at the charity, including a change of patron from the Duke of Edinburgh to the Duke of York and much greater investment in bio-medical research into a range of hearing disorders.

The charity does not have a branch in Jersey, but Mr Hill stressed that Channel Islanders could still access support through the website actiononhearingloss.org.uk

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Islander made OBE for work with charity"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.