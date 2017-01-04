Islander made OBE for work with charity

AN Islander has been awarded an OBE for his services to a UK charity which supports thousands of people suffering from hearing loss and tinnitus.

St Martin parishioner and keen triathlete Stephen Hill has been recognised in the New Year Honours List for his work with Action on Hearing Loss over the past eight years, including three as chairman.

In that time, Mr Hill, who moved to Jersey from London in 2010, oversaw huge change at the charity, including a change of patron from the Duke of Edinburgh to the Duke of York and much greater investment in bio-medical research into a range of hearing disorders.

The charity does not have a branch in Jersey, but Mr Hill stressed that Channel Islanders could still access support through the website actiononhearingloss.org.uk

