Hosting big events is key to tourism success, says minister

17049166
The Dance World Cup is being seen as an example of how Jersey could grow its visitor numbers

HOSTING more international events will be key to the continued success of Jersey’s tourism industry, the Economic Development Minister has said.

Senator Lyndon Farnham said that 2016 had been a positive year for the industry and that there was reason to be optimistic that the sector would continue to grow in 2017.

He said the success of things like the Dance World Cup, held in the summer at Fort Regent, were an example of how Jersey could grow its visitor numbers and added that holding high-quality events was on the agenda for the next few years.

In 2015, the Island also hosted the NatWest Island Games, which saw around 3,000 athletes, team officials and coaches travel to Jersey.

 

 

 

