Bid to open up election eligibility

A REQUIREMENT for Jersey politicians to be British citizens could be scrapped, potentially opening the door for thousands of Islanders from minority groups to stand for election, if a backbencher’s plans are passed.

This week St Brelade Deputy Montfort Tadier is due to lodge a proposition calling for the British nationality requirement for Senators and Deputies to be scrapped. Constables can already be elected if they are not British nationals.

The Reform Jersey politician criticised the current law which allows British citizens to stand for office after living in the Island for two years and said there are many more foreign nationals who may be better candidates that have been in Jersey for decades but cannot stand because they are unwilling to give up their home nationality.

He added that Jersey should scrap the requirement to mirror its more cosmopolitan society.

