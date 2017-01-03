States have duty to minimise harm from lottery gambling

JERSEY has a responsibility to minimise the harm from problem gambling associated with its lottery and other games, a States spokesman has said.

The comments come after a shop owner in Guernsey voiced her concerns following the publication of the 2015 Channel Island Lottery report and accounts, which showed sales of scratch cards in the island had jumped from less than £1 million to almost £8 million in the last four years.

Last year in Jersey sales of scratch cards generated £4.5 million in revenue. Guernsey sales have exceeded Jersey’s for the fifth consecutive year.

Gamblers Anonymous Jersey meets every Monday from 5.30 pm to 7 pm at St Paul’s Gate, St Helier.

Islanders can visit ga.org.je for more information or they can call the organisation on 07700 355437 or email info@ga.org.je.

