facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas

St John Ambulance stalwart ‘honoured’ to be made MBE

17057749
Cynthia Rumboll, the former Dame Commander of the Jersey branch of St John Ambulance, was made an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List Picture: ROB CURRIE (17057744)

THE former head of St John Ambulance in Jersey has been made an MBE for her service to the charity over more than three decades.

St Lawrence resident Cynthia Rumboll has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List alongside several other Islanders.

The 77-year-old has been volunteering since the mid 1980s and and in that time worked her way up through the organisation before retiring last year. In 2012 she became Dame Commander of the Jersey branch when the Island was officially recognised as an independent commandery  separate from the UK.

Mrs Rumboll, who spent her childhood living in Cambridge before moving to Jersey in 1976, described the recognition as a ‘great honour’ but stressed it was not just an award for her, but for the whole of St John Ambulance.

 

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required