St John Ambulance stalwart ‘honoured’ to be made MBE

THE former head of St John Ambulance in Jersey has been made an MBE for her service to the charity over more than three decades.

St Lawrence resident Cynthia Rumboll has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List alongside several other Islanders.

The 77-year-old has been volunteering since the mid 1980s and and in that time worked her way up through the organisation before retiring last year. In 2012 she became Dame Commander of the Jersey branch when the Island was officially recognised as an independent commandery separate from the UK.

Mrs Rumboll, who spent her childhood living in Cambridge before moving to Jersey in 1976, described the recognition as a ‘great honour’ but stressed it was not just an award for her, but for the whole of St John Ambulance.

