facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Sexual assault witness appeal
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas

Sexual assault witness appeal

DSC_0026

POLICE have issued an appeal for information about an alleged sexual assault carried out in the public toilets at Snow Hill on New Year's Day.

The attack is said to have taken place between 3.20 am and 4.10 am.

Authorities say that a number of people were in the area or using the public facilities at the time and that they would particularly like to hear from a woman wearing a red coat who helped the alleged victim.

Police say that the alleged victim - a woman - did not sustain any visible injuries. A man has been arrested in relation to the allegation.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the States police on 612612.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required