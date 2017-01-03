Sexual assault witness appeal

POLICE have issued an appeal for information about an alleged sexual assault carried out in the public toilets at Snow Hill on New Year's Day.

The attack is said to have taken place between 3.20 am and 4.10 am.

Authorities say that a number of people were in the area or using the public facilities at the time and that they would particularly like to hear from a woman wearing a red coat who helped the alleged victim.

Police say that the alleged victim - a woman - did not sustain any visible injuries. A man has been arrested in relation to the allegation.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the States police on 612612.