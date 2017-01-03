facebook icon twitter icon
Put the miles in to help the Little Miracles charity

2010903
Little Miracles provides special boxes filled with practical gifts for the parents and babies when they are admitted. Since April 2014, Little Miracles has provided nearly 400 boxes to families in SCBU.

JANUARY is traditionally a time for post-Christmas work-outs and trips to the gym.

Now, Islanders are being invited to use their ‘keep fit’ new year’s resolutions to raise money for the Little Miracles charity as part of its Virtual Run event.

The month-long challenge asks Islanders to pledge a distance they will run or walk over the course of the month, whether that be a few miles or a 48-mile round-the-Island trip. Those taking part can complete their chosen mileage on either a running track, on the roads or on a treadmill.

The charity was launched in 2014 to help parents whose newborn babies are admitted to the Special Care Baby Unit.

Distances can be pledged and further information is available on either the Little Miracles Virtual Run 2017 Facebook page or by emailing littlemiraclesjersey@gmail.com

 

 

 

