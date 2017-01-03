Porridge on the birthday menu for not-so-baby bear

THE biggest attraction at Durrell in 2016 is celebrating his first birthday today – in typical ursine fashion by climbing trees and feasting on porridge, honey and fruit.

The arrival of the cute little Andean bear cub a year ago was cause for great celebration as he was the first of his kind to be born in the Island for 20 years.

Since then Raymi has delighted visitors and staff week after week as his confidence, like his girth, has grown, making him the adventurous young bear he is 12 months on.

Porridge, honey, fruit and vegetables are high on his list and anyone wanting to make his first birthday an extra special one can donate online at durrell.org/bear-birthdays

