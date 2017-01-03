facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands

New year, new arrivals

17057799
New Year’s Day babies: Mason Godfray (born at 1.05 pm), Samih Hayder Meghjee (2.16 pm) and Mia Rose Calaca Vieira (8.12 pm) (17057791) Pictures: ROB CURRIE

THREE families celebrated the start of 2017 in extra-special fashion on Sunday as they welcomed their newborn babies into the world.

As many Islanders were celebrating the final hours of 2016 and preparing for the bells at midnight, baby Mia Rose was born at around 8.12 pm – one day early, Mason arrived at around 1.05 pm on New Year’s Eve and Samih Hayder was born at 2.16 pm.

Read the full story in Tuesday's JEP.

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "New year, new arrivals"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.