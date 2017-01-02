Just three are caught in drink-drive campaign

JUST three people were arrested for drink-driving over the Christmas period – a third less than at the same time last year – despite the number of vehicles being stopped by police increasing by more than 1,000.

And all those arrested were as a result of calls to the police by members of the public, who have been praised by the force for helping to crack down on drink-drivers.

However, a senior police officer has said that in his view, drivers should not consume any alcohol at all if they know they are going to get behind the wheel. The warning, from Acting Inspector Paul Smith, comes just days after Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel revealed plans to introduce tough new laws which will halve the Island’s drink-drive limit.

This year’s Christmas drink-drive campaign started on 7 December, and up to 30 December, the States and honorary police had stopped 3,290 cars, with three drivers being arrested for being over the limit. The arrests led to two prosecutions, and the police are still waiting for blood test results from the third driver.

