Job search success for redundant engineers

NINE employees from a civil engineering firm that was declared bankrupt have now found new jobs, the Assistant Social Security Minister has said.

Deputy Graham Truscott said that staff from his department began working with employees from A Le Sech as soon as it was announced last month that the company was to close.

Deputy Truscott added that of the 12 employees who had initially sought assistance from the Social Security Department, one had since left the Island and two were seeking employment.

At the time of the closure, it was reported that the financial backers behind the company pulled out after it failed to win a key contract worth £1 million.

The company, which was established in 2005, previously won tenders for a number of States resurfacing projects, including those at Cheapside, Mont Millais and Route du Fort.

