Doctor is made OBE in Queen’s Honours List

Dr David Steiner

A JERSEY-BORN doctor who has carried out decades of work in the foreign aid sector has been made an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List.

Dr David Steiner, who worked in Jersey for many years as a GP, has been recognised for his work helping disadvantaged young people in Africa and India.

He is best known in the Island for his involvement with the Jersey Overseas Aid Community Work Projects, which he helped to establish more than 40 years ago with Jerseyman Jean Le Maistre.

Through the programmes, many Island volunteers have taken part in construction projects to improve and develop the facilities at schools, health centres and vocational training centres in developing countries.

Dr Steiner eventually settled in the UK and, in 1994 with his wife, established the charity Hands Around The World, which helps vulnerable children across the globe. The charity supports nine partner organisations in Africa and India and prepares volunteers for short-term placements in those regions.

More details about Hands Around the World can be found at hatw.org.uk

 

 

 

