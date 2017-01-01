New location for charity food bank

A FOOD BANK that supports some of the Island’s most vulnerable people will be opening its doors at a new location next year.

The Grace Trust is currently based in Minden Place but will be operating from new, bigger premises in Lewis Street from 3 January.

This will enable the charity to offer more programmes, such as those teaching life skills, for some of Jersey’s most vulnerable residents. Although the charity has handed out fewer food parcels this year than last, the number of people it is seeing is increasing.

More than 800 parcels were distributed to 357 people this year. In 2015 the number of parcels distributed reached more than 1,200, which were given to 320 people.

Vini Jones, deputy manager of the charity, said the move to a new location was well needed and would enable the charity to expand the services it already offered.

