Islanders whose work made a big difference

In Jersey, as the new year begins the JEP spoke to Island organisations about their 2016 and what is on the agenda for 2017.

Holidays for Heroes Jersey - a charity which provides holidays for injured servicemen and women played host to hundreds of visitors this year – including the organisation’s 2,000th guest.

St Helier Waterfront Action Group - Sea lettuce, Jersey’s International Finance Centre and controversy over the new hospital dominated 2016 for the St Helier Waterfront Action Group.

Save Our Shoreline Jersey - The sea lettuce problem was also high on the agenda for lobby group Save Our Shoreline Jersey this year. The group undertook a study which revealed that the green slime was caused by nitrates.

Citizens Advice Jersey - A consultation should be undertaken before changes are made to the Island’s legal aid system, the head of Jersey Citizens Advice has said.

National Trust for Jersey - The National Trust for Jersey celebrated its 80th anniversary and the opening of the restored Plémont headland this year.

Age Concern Jersey - More than 40 people attend Age Concern’s weekly Tuesday Club, but the senior manager of the charity, Paul Simmonds, hopes to welcome as many people through the charity’s doors every day next year.

Caring Cooks - Caring Cooks do exactly what they say –cook and care for people who do not have access to hot meals, cooking equipment or healthy food.

