‘Draconian’ bass restrictions not needed, say fishermen

NEW measures designed to protect bass stocks are unreasonable and should be revised, local fishermen have said.

The rules, which come into force in the new year, will mean that amateur anglers will have to release their catches back into the sea and commercial operators will not be allowed to target the species and will also be limited to a by-catch – bass caught unintentionally in nets – of 250 kg.

A ban on setting hooks and lines for bass on beaches is also due to be introduced.

Don Thompson, president of the Jersey Fishermen’s Association, said that the state of bass stocks was not as bad as they were being made out to be. And he warned that the new rules, which have been introduced by the Environment Department, could have an impact on other species.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily