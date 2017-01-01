facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands
News: Constable to battle for £600,000 for St Helier

‘Draconian’ bass restrictions not needed, say fishermen

Don Thompson fisherman at la collettePicture: PETER MOURANT
Don Thompson: ‘I think there should be more reasonable limits on gear, gill nets and also in the recreational sector’

NEW measures designed to protect bass stocks are unreasonable and should be revised, local fishermen have said.

The rules, which come into force in the new year, will mean that amateur anglers will have to release their catches back into the sea and commercial operators will not be allowed to target the species and will also be limited to a by-catch – bass caught unintentionally in nets – of 250 kg.

A ban on setting hooks and lines for bass on beaches is also due to be introduced.

Don Thompson, president of the Jersey Fishermen’s Association, said that the state of bass stocks was not as bad as they were being made out to be. And he warned that the new rules, which have been introduced by the Environment Department, could have an impact on other species.

 

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "‘Draconian’ bass restrictions not needed, say fishermen"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.