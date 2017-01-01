Brexit: No guarantee of automatic UK support

THERE is no guarantee that the interests of Crown Dependencies will be protected internationally when they differ from those of the UK, representatives in Westminster have told a Brexit inquiry.

The Ministry of Justice made the comments in response to a review being carried out by the Justice Committee into the implications of Brexit for jurisdictions such as Jersey and Guernsey.

Included in the evidence submitted to the inquiry, the Ministry of Justice referred to agreements signed during 2007 and 2008 which state that the UK would not act internationally on their behalf without prior consultation.

The document stated: ‘These agreements recognised that in international matters, particularly in relation to the EU, UK and Crown Dependencies, interests may differ (and that the UK will seek to represent any differing interests when acting in an international capacity).

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily