Wind problem blamed for foul smell

A STRONG smell which has been lingering around First Tower for a number of weeks should improve soon, the Infrastructure Department has said.

Martin Gautier, assistant director of technical services, said that a lack of wind was causing odours from the Bellozanne sewage plant to linger in the area. However, with strong winds forecast over the next few days it is expected to improve soon.

One resident told the JEP that a number of people in the area had become concerned that the smell may be due to a gas leak, with Jersey Gas receiving a number of call outs.

Mr Gautier, however, confirmed that the department was aware of the issue, which was not down to a gas leak but to the plant at Bellozanne.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily