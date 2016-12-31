Paraglider dies in Ecuador accident

AN extreme sportsman who used to live in Jersey has died in a paragliding accident in Ecuador.

Passionate paraglider and kite-surfer Stuart Somerville was killed instantly after falling 1,300 feet into a lagoon near the city of Ibarra in the north of the South American country.

Onlookers pulled the 48-year-old from the water but were unable to revive him. Local police are investigating and have been in touch with the British Embassy.

Reports from Ecuador say Mr Somerville, who was living in neighbouring Colombia and building a house there, fell from a height of around 1,300 feet after getting into trouble while trying to perform an aerial pirouette on Wednesday afternoon.

It is understood his equipment was fitted with a safety parachute but he did not deploy it in time and landed heavily in the Yahuarcocha Lagoon – a popular tourist spot.

An Ecuador police spokesman confirmed that Mr Somerville, who was originally from Scotland, had travelled to the area from his home in Carthage, Colombia.

Full story in Saturday's JEP.

