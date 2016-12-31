facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
New Year Honours for two Islanders

TWO Islanders have been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for their contribution to public life in Jersey.

Former Jurat Jill Clapham is due to be made an OBE for her services to the Royal Court and the community, and La Moye Prison governor Bill Millar is due to be made an MBE for his leadership of the Prison Service.

Mrs Clapham said that she saw the award as recognition of the work of groups and organisations she has worked with, such as Samaritans and the Jurats.

‘I was very surprised to get the news from the Bailiff – in the middle of a Sunday evening watching Planet Earth! But I was of course delighted,’ she said.

Mr Millar, who has run Jersey’s prison since 2008, said that he was also shocked to received the award but felt ‘really privileged’.

 

 

 

