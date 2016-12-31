Injured seal pup flown to Guernsey for treatment

AN injured grey seal pup washed up in Jersey this week has been flown to a rehabilitation unit in Guernsey.

The animal has been named Royston by staff at the New Era Veterinary Hospital, where it was initially treated.

When found in Bonne Nuit Bay it was severely underweight at 14 kg, had a rapid breathing rate with signs of respiratory infection and had suffered superficial wounds.

Donna de Gruchy, the Channel Islands co-ordinator of British Divers Marine Life Rescue – a voluntary organisation which rescues marine animals – said: ‘The pup was found to be a grey seal pup, which are common on our offshore reefs, with a moulted coat indicating the pup would now be weaned from its mother.’

Anyone who finds any seals or other injured marine animals should contact the JSPCA on 724331.

