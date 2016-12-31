facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands
News: Constable to battle for £600,000 for St Helier

Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

fire_2
Firefighters were called to Havre des Pas at around 12.30 pm on New Year's Eve

TWO motorbikes and an oil tank were damaged in a fire that saw the emergency services called to Havre des Pas on New Year's Eve.

The blaze, which is now being investigated, was quickly brought under control by the States Fire and Rescue Service.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the flames damaged property, melting part of an oil tank, and completely destroyed one motorcycle and damaged another.

After being called to the scene shortly after midday, firefighters extinguished the fire and remained on site for around an hour checking that the debris was not alight.

Authorities say that although the incident is being investigated, it is not thought that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required