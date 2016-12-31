Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

TWO motorbikes and an oil tank were damaged in a fire that saw the emergency services called to Havre des Pas on New Year's Eve.

The blaze, which is now being investigated, was quickly brought under control by the States Fire and Rescue Service.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the flames damaged property, melting part of an oil tank, and completely destroyed one motorcycle and damaged another.

After being called to the scene shortly after midday, firefighters extinguished the fire and remained on site for around an hour checking that the debris was not alight.

Authorities say that although the incident is being investigated, it is not thought that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.