Farmers ‘can help wildlife in deceptive mild weather’

17038657
Bob Tompkins: ‘Retaining a wider diversity of plants within a field margin encourages a lot of other beneficial species’ Picture: ROB CURRIE (17032925)

FARMERS should be doing more to encourage wildlife which is being hit by unseasonably mild weather for the second winter running, according to a local environmentalist.

Bee expert Bob Tompkins, who is also involved with conserving barn owls, bats and butterflies, is backing calls made this week by the National Trust in the UK for conservationists and farmers to work together to mitigate the effects of climate change and to improve farming practices.

In its tenth annual wildlife report, the National Trust in the UK – which is separate from its equivalent in Jersey – found that wildlife and plants were struggling to survive because of intensive farming practices and the pattern of warmer winters and bad summers over the last ten years.

Jersey’s Environment in Figures Report, published in September, also blamed the combination of climate change and modern farming for an overall decline in the Island’s bird numbers.

 

 

