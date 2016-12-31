facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands
News: Constable to battle for £600,000 for St Helier
News: Mr Bronx reunited with owners in time for Christmas

Bigger and better Arctic Village is planned for 2017

17046292
Ice skating at the Arctic Village Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (17046291)

A 40-METRE ferris wheel, giant screens showing a forest landscape and skylights are just some of the plans to make the controversial Arctic Village bigger and better next year, the organiser has said.

The Christmas attraction, which opened at the Weighbridge for the first time this year, has been criticised by some Islanders for being ‘tacky’ and ‘overpriced’.

Others say they have boycotted the attraction in protest because its ice rink forced Ice Skate Jersey to cancel its popular rink at Fort Regent because of the competition.

But organiser James Cole, who admitted he has invested ‘hundreds of thousands of pounds’ in the venture – which he anticipates will not make a profit this year – has already asked to bring the attraction back next year.

The businessman, who says he bought the ice rink and marquee for the Arctic Village himself and has had no financial support from the parish or the States of Jersey Development Company, said he had budgeted to be in competition with Ice Skate Jersey and does not know why the company chose to pull out.

He described the Arctic Village’s inaugural year as ‘as hard as it can get’ and added that despite the strains on his family, who live in Chichester, he was already asking the JDC if he could use the land again next year.

 

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Bigger and better Arctic Village is planned for 2017"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.