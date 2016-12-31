Bigger and better Arctic Village is planned for 2017

A 40-METRE ferris wheel, giant screens showing a forest landscape and skylights are just some of the plans to make the controversial Arctic Village bigger and better next year, the organiser has said.

The Christmas attraction, which opened at the Weighbridge for the first time this year, has been criticised by some Islanders for being ‘tacky’ and ‘overpriced’.

Others say they have boycotted the attraction in protest because its ice rink forced Ice Skate Jersey to cancel its popular rink at Fort Regent because of the competition.

But organiser James Cole, who admitted he has invested ‘hundreds of thousands of pounds’ in the venture – which he anticipates will not make a profit this year – has already asked to bring the attraction back next year.

The businessman, who says he bought the ice rink and marquee for the Arctic Village himself and has had no financial support from the parish or the States of Jersey Development Company, said he had budgeted to be in competition with Ice Skate Jersey and does not know why the company chose to pull out.

He described the Arctic Village’s inaugural year as ‘as hard as it can get’ and added that despite the strains on his family, who live in Chichester, he was already asking the JDC if he could use the land again next year.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily