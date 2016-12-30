facebook icon twitter icon
Woman is told not to contact brother for next ten years

Mags Court
The court was told that the defendant had left a voice message which was ‘annoying and aggressive’ and during which she made derogatory comments about her brother’s wife.

A WOMAN has been banned from contacting her brother for ten years after admitting harassing him with a series of phone calls.

The Magistrate’s Court heard that the relationship between the 53-year old woman, of Gorey Village, and her brother was ‘poisonous’, with problems stretching back 11 years.

After admitting harassment and an unrelated charge of being disorderly on licensed premises, she was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

Centenier Liz Viney told the court that the disorderly charge related to an incident in the Jade Garden Chinese restaurant in Gorey Village when the defendant went in at about 6.30 pm on 12 December.

 

