Woman is told not to contact brother for next ten years

A WOMAN has been banned from contacting her brother for ten years after admitting harassing him with a series of phone calls.

The Magistrate’s Court heard that the relationship between the 53-year old woman, of Gorey Village, and her brother was ‘poisonous’, with problems stretching back 11 years.

After admitting harassment and an unrelated charge of being disorderly on licensed premises, she was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

Centenier Liz Viney told the court that the disorderly charge related to an incident in the Jade Garden Chinese restaurant in Gorey Village when the defendant went in at about 6.30 pm on 12 December.

