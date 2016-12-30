Milk surplus goes down the drain

MORE than 6,000 litres of fresh milk had to be poured down the drain in Guernsey over Christmas after the local dairy overestimated consumer demand for the holiday season.

However, in Jersey shoppers’ buying habits held firm, with Jersey Dairy seeing the traditional increase in sales of products such as cream and ice cream.

Having based its production for island stores on the previous year’s sales figures, when these fell short of expectations Guernsey Dairy was forced to dump the surplus at a cost of around £3,000.

A dairy spokesman said as the milk had been processed into cartons and had a limited shelf life, it could not be used to make other products such as cheese or be stored.

