Local author enjoys the sweet smell of success with children’s winner

A CHILDREN’S book written by the head of the Co-op in the Channel Islands and being sold to raise money for charities in the Channel Islands could soon go on sale in the UK.

Since its launch before Christmas, Colin Macleod, head of the Channel Islands Co-operative Society, has sold more than 600 copies of Meet Hammerhead and Captain Stinkypants. And following discussions with the Co-op in the UK, he now hopes the book will be on sale across the country by the summer.

The tale is based on bedtime stories he made up with his two sons, Harris (8) and Lewis (5). Mr Macleod used characters and ideas they created to tell the story of their journey to become superheroes and defeat the man-eating custard-headed monster.

