facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands
News: Constable to battle for £600,000 for St Helier
News: Mr Bronx reunited with owners in time for Christmas

Jersey collector’s tribute to ‘down-to-earth’ Debbie

17041295
David Gainsborough Roberts with the front cover of a 1952 edition of Picture Show featuring Debbie Reynolds Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (17038906)

A JERSEY collector who received a Christmas card from actress Debbie Reynolds this year has paid tribute to the Hollywood star, who died on Wednesday – a day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

David Gainsborough Roberts met Reynolds – who starred opposite Gene Kelly in the 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain – on a number of occasions while filming chat shows for CBS in America. The two bonded over a mutual interest in collectables, particularly those relating to Marilyn Monroe.

Mr Gainsborough Roberts said that the news of her death from a suspected stroke had come as a shock to him. ‘I hadn’t had a Christmas card from her for two years, then two weeks ago I received a card out of the blue,’ he said.

Read what the card said in Friday's JEP.

 

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Jersey collector’s tribute to ‘down-to-earth’ Debbie"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.