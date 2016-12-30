Jersey collector’s tribute to ‘down-to-earth’ Debbie

A JERSEY collector who received a Christmas card from actress Debbie Reynolds this year has paid tribute to the Hollywood star, who died on Wednesday – a day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

David Gainsborough Roberts met Reynolds – who starred opposite Gene Kelly in the 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain – on a number of occasions while filming chat shows for CBS in America. The two bonded over a mutual interest in collectables, particularly those relating to Marilyn Monroe.

Mr Gainsborough Roberts said that the news of her death from a suspected stroke had come as a shock to him. ‘I hadn’t had a Christmas card from her for two years, then two weeks ago I received a card out of the blue,’ he said.

