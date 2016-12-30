Generous Islanders show true Christmas spirit after teenager’s wallet is stolen

A TEENAGER has been overwhelmed by Islanders’ Christmas spirit after dozens of strangers clubbed together to replace the money that was stolen from his wallet.

Highlands student Alastair Millen had £120 of Christmas money and wages stolen in St Helier on Wednesday. He had planned to put the cash towards driving lessons.

The 17-year-old thinks he left his wallet in a shop in Colomberie. It was found by a stranger on steps near Snow Hill later that day and was returned, but the cash was missing.

Alastair’s mother, Maryjane Millen-Swainston, took to Facebook to express her anger at the incident and called the finder ‘dishonest’ for stealing the money, which her son had saved from Christmas presents and working at clothing store USC in King Street.

But within minutes of the Facebook post going live, she was inundated with almost 100 messages from sympathetic Islanders calling for her to set up a fundraising page so that they could help to reimburse her son.

Mrs Millen-Swainston set up a JustGiving page and in less than 12 hours no fewer than 24 strangers had contributed a total of £265 to the fund. Alastair has vowed to donate the extra money to Age Concern – a charity close to the family.

Full story in Friday's JEP.

