Children’s holiday hunger ‘worse in Jersey than in UK’

TV CHEF Jamie Oliver has called for an end to ‘holiday hunger’ – but an Island charity which promotes healthy eating says that the problem is much worse in Jersey than it is in the UK.

The celebrity chef, who has campaigned for a sugar tax and for healthier school dinners, says that children who are eligible for free schools meals are going hungry out of term-time.

In the first episode of his new Channel 4 series tonight, Mr Oliver meets parents who are struggling to provide meals during the school breaks.

But the founder of Caring Cooks of Jersey, Melissa Nobrega – who sat in the audience for tonight’s show – said: ‘I think the issue of holiday hunger is much worse in Jersey than it is in the UK because our schools don’t offer free school meals. The problem is here all year round, rather than just in the school holidays. We know there are some children who don’t even go to school with lunch, so it is unlikely that they will have lunch during the school holidays. We have spoken to some head teachers who have told us they have given their lunch away to pupils, otherwise they wouldn’t eat.’

Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast is due to be broadcast on Channel 4 at 8 o’clock tonight.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily