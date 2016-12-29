Work starts on nursing home cliff face

WORK has begun to stabilise the cliff face underneath the Cheval Roc nursing home at Bonne Nuit Bay following a massive landslide earlier this year.

Tonnes of soil and rock slipped away just metres in front of the home during a storm on the evening of 9 March, which saw 75 mph winds and rough seas batter the north coast.

Residents of the home, which remains closed, were evacuated after an inspection found the cliff to be unstable and it was identified that work needed to be carried out to reinforce it.

Staff were offered jobs elsewhere in the Health Department or in the private sector.

The States are not involved in the reinforcement work as the land is privately owned.

