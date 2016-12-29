Prove who you are with a selfie

CHANGING personal details required by parish authorities has been made easier thanks to a new online service – which includes the option of proving identity with a selfie.

Residents can now update their personal records – such as name or address changes for driving licences, the electoral register and on rates information via the internet and have the option of submitting a selfie photograph as part of the process to prove their identity.

Previously a single paper form was the only way to update details.

St Clement Constable Len Norman, the chairman of the Constable’s Committee, said the move had helped to streamline administrative affairs for Islanders and had also helped free up parish staff so that they could offer face-to-face help that is preferred by some people.

To use the online service visit your parish website’s ‘do it online’ section.

