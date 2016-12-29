Hospital fundraisers pass million-pound mark

A JERSEY charity is celebrating raising more than £1 million for hospital equipment since its inception in 1978.

The League of Friends has raised a total of £1,020,000, which has been used to buy specialist equipment for the General Hospital, some of which has helped to save lives.

The latest donation from the charity – which runs the shop, café and trolley service in the Hospital – was £50,629 to buy a portable incubator for the maternity ward.

The chairman of the charity, Jenny Bailhache, praised the dozens of committed volunteers who had helped to raise the money over the years.

And the organisation is now planning a celebration to mark the milestone.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily