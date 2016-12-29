Family of premature baby praise service of charity

THE parents of a baby born prematurely at 24 weeks have praised a service provided by an Island charity which they say has helped with the recovery of their ‘little fighter’.

Finn Anderson, who was born on Boxing Day last year, spent five months in a premature-baby unit in a UK hospital before he returned home to be with his parents, Anna and JJ, in Jersey.

He was still on oxygen when he returned to the Island and received visits from Family Nursing and Home Care on a weekly basis.

Now the charity has extended a programme which it hopes will enable it to support even more babies like Finn.

This Christmas Family Nursing saved the funds it would have spent on sending corporate Christmas cards to purchase a consignment of the Maternal Early Childhood Sustained Home-visiting programme.

