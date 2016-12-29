‘Dramatic drop in legal high cases’

THE number of cases involving so-called legal highs coming before the Island’s Magistrate’s Court has dropped dramatically, with a law change in England and Wales likely to be a contributing factor, according to the Magistrate Bridget Shaw.

During festive greetings in court last week, Mrs Shaw said: ‘The number of cases involving new psychoactive substances dropped dramatically in the last few months of the year. This may reflect a change in the law in England and Wales, which made the substances illegal and consequently less easily available through the internet for users in Jersey.’

Among the other notable developments in 2016 highlighted by the Magistrate, was the introduction of new restraining orders in cases of domestic violence.

