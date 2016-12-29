facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Children’s charity ‘spending more because of benefit cut’

the bridge teamPicture: PETER MOURANT Brighter Futures
Variety works closely with a number of organisations, including Brighter Futures, based at The Bridge

A CHARITY which supports disadvantaged children says it has spent £12,000 extra this year as a direct result of a cut in the benefits paid to single parents.

Between 30 September 2015 and September 2016, Variety supported 239 families – including 510 children – and spent £42,008. That figure represents an increase of more than £12,000 on the previous year.

Jeanette Pinel, who runs the Variety At Work programme, believes the extra spending is a direct result of the Single Parent Allowance being cut in January.

Previously single parents would receive £40 per week from the States and the Social Security Department, which administered the benefit, said at the time the cut was announced that it would affect around 1,300 households.

Variety works closely with the Island’s health visitors, Brighter Futures, social workers and schools to support families living on low incomes.

 

 

